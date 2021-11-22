ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France's intensive care figure for COVID-19 at a seven-week peak

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kwTjb_0d40eLUH00

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Monday the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 went up by 67 over 24 hours, to 1,409, that figure going above the 1,400 limit for the first time since Sept. 30.

The total number of patients hospitalised for the disease increased by 300 versus Sunday, at 8,338, the highest daily rise since Aug. 23.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
Daily Mail

Covid party kills one man and leaves several others in intensive care after Italians get together to spread coronavirus so they can acquire a 'green pass' without being vaccinated

At least one person has died and several others are in intensive care after attending 'coronavirus parties' in Italy in a deliberate attempt to catch the disease. A 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after being infected a 'corona-party' in the province of South Tyrol, northern Italy, health bosses have said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Intensive Care#Paris#French
FOX8 News

New omicron variant discovered in southern Africa triggers travel bans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The discovery of a new coronavirus variant sent a chill through much of the world Friday as nations raced to halt air travel, markets fell sharply and scientists held emergency meetings to weigh the exact risks, which were largely unknown. A World Health Organization panel named the variant “omicron” and classified it as a […]
TRAVEL
EDMTunes

France Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Good news for French fans of EDM, as the country just lifted many of the COVID-19 restrictions related to music and events. Previously capped at 75%, nightclubs and indoor concerts can now operate at 100% capacity and there are no longer restrictions on the number of attendees who can stand. This good news can be greatly attributed to Prodiss, the French live music association, who spent the last year or so campaigning against the French government to have the restrictions lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Registered weekly Covid-19 deaths at highest level since March, figures show

Some 995 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 5 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, ONS data shows. The number of weekly registered coronavirus deaths is at its highest level since March, although levels remain low, figures show. Some 995 deaths registered in England and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

France's Veran says COVID-19 spreading again quickly

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the COVID-19 virus was spreading quickly again in France. “We still have fate in our hands,” Veran told reporters at the start of a news conference to detail measures to limit the spread of the epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

German air force to move ICU patients as COVID cases rise

The German air force will begin assisting the transfer of intensive care patients Friday as the government warned that the situation in the country is more serious than at any point in the pandemic.Citing the sharp rise in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said contacts between people need to be sharply reduced to curb the spread of the virus.“The situation is dramatically serious, more serious than it's been at any point in the pandemic,” he told reporters in Berlin Spahn said Germany was having to organize large-scale transfers of patients within the country for the first time since the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Britain to call G7 health ministers meeting over Omicron

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain said it will convene an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers on Monday to discuss developments on the new Omicron coronavirus variant. The British government announced new measures on Saturday to try to slow the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, toughening rules for people arriving in Britain and ordering the use of masks in retail settings and on public transport in England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

With new Omicron case detected, UK awaits COVID booster advice

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he expected to receive advice imminently on whether the government can broaden a booster shot programme to try to weaken the impact of the newly identified Omicron coronavirus variant. A day after Britain said it had detected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy