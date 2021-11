Electronic-pop singer-songwriter/producer/rapper/DJ and Youtube sensation VNCCII is leading generation z into the future. “THE FUTURE HUMANS 3.0 VODCAST SHOW” is the platform where one must get familiar with VNICCII. It is where her unique and exciting creative expression and lead character of the “Space A. IPERA” story can be witnessed and experienced for all to see. Her views on the fusion of humanity with A.I. as the future are thought provoking and daring to say the least. In this interview VNCCII shares details on her futuristic vodcast, her hopes for humanity, and the creation and inspiration to her latest single “i-LIBERATE”.

MUSIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO