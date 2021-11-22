ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU business fraternity has pie-in-the-face fundraiser

By Megan Widner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4iQu_0d40e02H00

MSU's Delta Sigma Pi business professional fraternity hosted a pie-ing contest fundraiser to send 12-15 members to the South Central LEAD Provincial in February 2022.

The chapter brought together the Dean of the Dillard College of Business Administration Jeff Stambaugh, National Award-Winning Chapter Advisor of the Year Dr. Niyati Kataria, MSU Alumni and Epsilon Zeta Founder Mark Werenette, and Chapter President Anil Khanal as the "Dillard Dream Team."

For every $100 donated by alumni, students, and faculty towards one of the DDT members, an alumni or chapter member threw a pie at their face. The campaign ran for two weeks, and the pie-ing took place at the chapter's Founders Day Celebration dinner.

"We had fun working towards building a strong brotherhood bond while raising money to advance the professional development by pie-ing our Dean, which was the FIRST time Dr. Stambaugh was pie-ed by a student. Our chapter appreciates the DDTs participation and hopes for future collaborations as well. Thank you to everyone who helped make this event successful and donated." President Anil Khanal.

Delta Sigma Pi is the largest, most diverse co-ed business fraternity in the nation. The chapter participated in DSP's nationwide Founders Day Challenge fundraising campaign led by Ambassadors MSU Alumni Karen Beatty-Martinez and MBA student Megan Widner. MSU's Epsilon Zeta chapter is based out of the DCOBA.

Delta Sigma Pi is a professional fraternity organized to foster the study of business in universities; to encourage scholarship, social activity, and the association of students for their mutual advancement by research and practice; to promote closer affiliation between the commercial world and students of commerce, and to further a higher standard of commercial ethics and culture and the civic and commercial welfare of the community.

