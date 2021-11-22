ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Point PD: Juvenile escapes from facility for second time

By KATC News
 6 days ago
Church Point Police say they are searching for a juvenile that escaped from a juvenile justice facility.

Police say the juvenile is wanted for escape from a non-secure juvenile justice facility. He allegedly recently broke into and stole a gun and a vehicle in Church Point, according to police.

This is the second time, they say, that he has escaped custody.

" I am asking everyone to please lock their vehicles and remove all keys from the vehicle. This juvenile is most definitely coming back to the Church Point area," Church Point Chief Dale Thibodeaux says.

Police say that all Church Point Officers have been informed and will be on the look out for the juvenile. Anyone caught in the presence of the escaped juvenile will be charged also.

