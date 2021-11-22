ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Report: Trump looking at unseating Gov. Ivey

By Chad Petri
 6 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Is former President Trump trying to run a primary challenge against Alabama Governor Kay Ivey? According to a report in the Wall Street Journal published Saturday , Trump privately blames Ivey for the cancellation of a Trump rally at Battleship Park over the summer .

According to the article: “ Mr. Trump has also met with Lynda Blanchard, a former ambassador in his administration, and discussed a possible endorsement if she abandoned her U.S. Senate campaign and instead challenged Alabama’s Republican governor .”

McConnell tried to disinvite Trump from Biden inaugural, book claims

As we reported back in June , the decision to not hold a Trump rally at the park was made by the park’s Board of Commissioners who had a preexisting policy in place that does not allow partisan political events that are open to the public.

