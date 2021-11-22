ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Wade heads west as Yankees trade super utilityman to Angels

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

The Yankees have found a suitor for Tyler Wade.

Wade was designated for assignment on Friday, and on Monday he was officially traded to the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations.

In 2021, Wade enjoyed a career year , posting career-highs in batting average (.268), on-base percentage (.354) and plate appearances (145) while leading the team with 17 stolen bases. Wade was drafted by the Yankees in the fourth round of the 2013 draft out of his high school in Murrieta, CA and debuted for the big-league club in 2017. In 2016, he was considered a top-eight prospect in the Yankees’ system by MLB Pipeline, but never found regular playing time in the majors.

Wade was one of three Yankees to be designated for assignment (DFA) on Friday prior to the team finalizing its 40-man roster in preparation for the Rule 5 draft. The other two, Clint Frazier and Rougned Odor, have not found new homes yet. When a player is DFA’d, they have seven days to either be traded or placed on outright waivers. Long speculated as the Yankees’ best trade chip, Frazier should get more in return if the Yankees can work out a trade for him before Friday.

Wade, who turns 27 on Tuesday, is a jack of all trades and a master of none. He has never been an above average hitter — and at times he’s been well below league average — but he is a great base runner who can be counted on defensively in several positions. Last season, Wade played second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field and right field. In 402.2 defensive innings, Wade’s only errors in 2021 came at second and third base, where he committed two each.

One of his old teammates will be waiting to greet Wade in the Angels’ infield. Andrew Velazquez was claimed off waivers by the Angels earlier this month. Jose Iglesias, the Angels’ primary shortstop in 2021, is an unrestricted free agent. In his five career games at Angel Stadium, Wade has gone 4-for-12 (.333) at the plate with two RBI and four stolen bases. His departure leaves the Yankees without a proven utilityman on the roster.

©2021 New York Daily News.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

