DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people died in a single car crash in the 1000 block of S. Good Latimer Expressway early Thursday morning, Nov. 25. Police said around 2:15 a.m., two men were traveling in a gray 2015 BMW M4 when the driver lost control and the car collided with a building and electric pole at 1600 S. Good Latimer Expressway. The vehicle caught fire. Deadly crash on S. Good Latimer Expressway (CBS 11) Both men were pronounced deceased at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue. No other details have been released.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO