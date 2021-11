One of Paris-Saint Germain's two Group A wins in the 2021 UEFA Champions League came against a Manchester City side that hasn't lost another in group play. The two meet again on Wednesday, with the PSG combination of Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi playing as well as they have since Messi was brought over from Barcelona earlier this year. Only Bayern Munich has scored more goals in the group stage than City, and they hope to add to their total this week. To see all the action from Etihad Stadium in England, you can stream the match live on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO