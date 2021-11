An Oregon-born grey wolf that trekked all the way from its home to southern California was killed by a vehicle, authorities have said. A truck driver reported the dead wolf on 10 November in Lebec, a town roughly 75 miles (120km) northwest of Los Angeles.Authorities said a warden responded immediately and the wolf was removed from a trail running alongside Interstate 5, the main north-south highway on the US west coast. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said on Wednesday it believed there was no foul play involved in the death of the male wolf, who was known as OR93.The...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO