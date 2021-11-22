Brick-by-brick

(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES — Jinx, the clean-label dog nutrition brand designed to meet the needs of the modern dog, announced a $28 million Series A round of funding. Led by investment advisory firm The Merchant Club (TMC), which represents the interests of high-profile entrepreneurs and long-established top family offices, the raise will allow Jinx to expand its product portfolio and extend its footprint beyond a direct-to-consumer model, launching in major brick-and-mortar retailers across the country in early 2022. The round also includes investments from comedian and dog owner Trevor Noah, actor Chris Evans, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., Creative Artist Agency (CAA) co-founder Michael Ovitz, and other notable names across the tech, lifestyle, entertainment and hospitality industries.
