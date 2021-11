This morning, Buster Olney reported that the Orioles are “dangling” John Means for a potential trade. This seems to be a risky proposition, particularly for a pitcher with existing health worries, but Olney failed to confirm what body part Baltimore is dangling their ace from and we are so starved for any baseball news that we figured we might as well write it up anyway. Particularly since the Mariners front office may or may not have called to inquire about the pitcher-presently-suspended-in-mid-air.

