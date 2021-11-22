ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families navigate plans with unvaccinated relatives as another pandemic Thanksgiving nears

Mount Shasta Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Mary Lyn Martinez followed the same Thanksgiving Day routine for years. She’d wake up early and slide the massive fowl into the oven, so that once relatives began to arrive around noon the savory scent of roasting turkey had filled every nook of her Acton home. While they...

Man, 34, Dies of COVID 9 Days Before Wedding: 'He Had So Much Life to Live For,' Says Fiancée

A reserve police officer from Indiana who had struggled with a rare kidney disease died of COVID-19 complications just days before he was to be married. According to a GoFundMe campaign, 34-year-old Jeff Lee of Indianapolis died of COVID-19 on Oct. 28. The previous week, he was found unresponsive in his home and was taken to a local hospital, where his loved ones hoped he would make a recovery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
