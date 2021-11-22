ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving 2021 Shopping: What Stores Will Be Open Or Closed?

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after the COVID-19 transformed the...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

Comments / 10

NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2021: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 25. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/25/2021)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2021?. Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving....
FESTIVAL
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
98.7 WFGR

Attention Kmart Shoppers, We Are Closed For Good

It is the end of an era for many Michiganders as the final Kmart location has closed its doors. When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, there was one department store that my sister and I loved to go to with mom, and that was Kmart. Sure there...
RETAIL
WJLA

LIST | Stores that are open and closed for Thanksgiving Day 2021

WASHINGTON (7News) — As thousands gear up for the holiday season this year, many stores will be closed for the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday so families and friends across the county can spend time together. Here's what we know about the stores planning to close for the holiday:. Aldi. Lidl. Kohl’s.
WASHINGTON, DC
MassLive.com

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving permanently, shifting Black Friday sales to throughout holiday season

Target has announced it will no longer open stores on Thanksgiving Day, shifting from their pre-pandemic Black Friday hours, according to The Associated Press. As COVID-19 forced many stores to mitigate crowds on what’s usually the busiest shopping day of the year, many stores decided to extend holiday sales to retain their customers. This will now become Target’s practice going forward, as the store is already offering sales on items from AirPods to home decor on its website through Saturday.
RETAIL
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
CNET

What time do stores open on Black Friday? Here's when Walmart, Target, Best Buy, GameStop hours begin

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday -- one of the biggest shopping days of the year -- is nearly here. Deals for the big day have been going on all month long at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. But for some items, prices are expected to drop even lower on Black Friday, and shipping delays plus supply chain issues mean you may be better off buying gifts in person now rather than waiting for online delivery.
RETAIL
wmar2news

Bath & Body Works Thanksgiving week sale—buy 3, get 3 free on entire store

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Black Friday is the perfect time to score some great deals,...
SHOPPING
WTOP

Major retailers keeping doors closed on Thanksgiving Day

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the trend among major retailers was to open on Thanksgiving Day. It was a way to give stores a head start on Black Friday sales. But the pandemic changed everything, forcing retailers to limit crowds inside. The pre-COVID-19 holiday openings also sparked some public criticism that...
ECONOMY
CBS Philly

Holiday Shopping At Christmas Village In LOVE Park Looking Different Due To Inflation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia means Christmas Village is back at LOVE Park. There was so much excitement in the air for the 14th annual Christmas Village Thursday afternoon. People packed inside the open-air German Market early in the morning. Some having their pictures taken in front of the ‘I Heart Philly’ sign. Dozens of venders including international and local ones selling gifts and decorations and ornaments. The smells were also impressive; people ate German food and sipping on hot chocolate. Many families from the Delaware Valley came out Thursday morning, but some are visiting from out of state, like one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Shoppers, Retailers Alike At Cherry Hill Mall Cherish ‘More Traditional’ Black Friday

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Shoppers packed into stores and malls across the Philadelphia region on this Black Friday. Eyewitness News was at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday morning as they opened its doors. “This is just a tradition we do every year,” Lee Gitzes, a Black Friday shopper, said. Traditions continue. (Credit: CBS3) Black Friday kicked off dark and early at 6 a.m. with shoppers eager to get a deal at the Cherry Hill Mall. “I actually love it the most, I think, because I’ll get up for this because it’s just really fun,” shopper Ava Friedrichs said. Retailers are banking on people showing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ

