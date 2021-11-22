Thanksgiving 2021 Shopping: What Stores Will Be Open Or Closed?

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Shoppers packed into stores and malls across the Philadelphia region on this Black Friday. Eyewitness News was at the Cherry Hill Mall on Friday morning as they opened its doors.
“This is just a tradition we do every year,” Lee Gitzes, a Black Friday shopper, said.
Traditions continue.
(Credit: CBS3)
Black Friday kicked off dark and early at 6 a.m. with shoppers eager to get a deal at the Cherry Hill Mall.
“I actually love it the most, I think, because I’ll get up for this because it’s just really fun,” shopper Ava Friedrichs said.
Retailers are banking on people showing...
Comments / 10