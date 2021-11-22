ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

LISTEN: Henderson Co. man admits to killing father, uncle on 911 call

By Dan Vasko, Emily Smith
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9aGL_0d40aAv800

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead and a man has been charged following a shooting in Hendersonville Sunday night, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on Beaumont Drive in Hendersonville at about 9:32 p.m. Dispatch received a call from a man who admitted to shooting two people at the residence.

Deputies said upon arrival, they found two victims had been fatally shot. They also found two people locked in the bathroom, who were the suspect’s grandparents, the sheriff said. It’s unclear how long they were detained.

The grandparents were both taken to hospital. There are no reports of them being injured.

The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Garret Robert Eley. He has been charged with 2 counts of first degree murder and 2 counts of second degree kidnapping.

The deceased victims have been identified as Stephen Robert Eley, 60, and Brian Eugene Eley, 57, who were the father and uncle of the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

On the 911 call, Garret can be heard telling the dispatcher he shot his father and uncle. He says he also put his grandparents in the bathroom and wanted to turn himself in. The entire call can be heard below.

WARNING: Some may find this call disturbing.

An initial investigation indicates the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance. Sheriff Lowell Griffin said it appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

Henderson County Rescue Squad assisted the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Coroner confirms death in Berks County shooting incident

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Lehigh County Deputy Coroner released an update in regard to the 10-year-old boy who was shot on Thursday.   According to the corner, the victim died of a gunshot wound to the body. The manner of death is pending further investigation into the incident.   State Police say the incident occurred on Chestnut Street in Hereford […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Son charged with homicide for mothers death in Coal Township

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide victim’s son is now charged with her death in Northumberland County. Eyewitness News first told you Sunday night about the death in Coal Township in the 1300 block of West Holly Street. 61-year-old Sarah Jones was found dead in her home from an apparent head injury. Her son, 39-year-old […]
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Hendersonville, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Henderson County, NC
WBRE

Shooting incident in Berks County kills ten-year-old, police investigate

HEREFORD TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a ten-year-old boy in Berks County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident occurred on Thursday, November 25 on Chestnut Street in Hereford Township around 2:00 p.m. when the suspect fired three shots, from his rifle on his property towards a homemade […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre Township Police looking for two women

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking for two women after an incident at a Walmart on Wednesday.        Police released surveillance video of the incident.  According to police, the two women are alleged to have intentionally rammed two patrons with shopping carts, injuring them both.   Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilkes Barre Township Police. 
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Henderson Co
WBRE

Supporters held rally in remembrance of Christian Hall

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly one year after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by State police, some are questioning if the shooting was justified. Supporters held a rally was Saturday in the Poconos for an independent. Solidarity and accountability. Words chanted by dozens of people at a rally for 19-year-old Christian Hall […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Danielsville man dead, crashes motorcycle

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man died Thursday in Lehigh Township while driving his motorcycle. According to the coroner’s office, 57-year-old, John Czuba, of Danielsville was operating his motorcycle and suddenly veered off the road on Riverview Drive. Czuba was pronounced dead Thursday, November 25, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. The coroner […]
DANIELSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Sayre man arrested and sentenced for laundering $1.89M from victims

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sayre man was sentenced to just over seven years in prison for conspiring to launder around $1.89M in fraudulent mail and wire fraud schemes. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jabin Godspower Okpako, 36, and his wife, codefendant Christine Bradley Okpako, 54, also of Sayre, received around $1,898,046 […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy