Rivalry weekend is in the books and there were some upsets across college football, as records can be thrown out the window when rivals meet up. Texas A&M is one of the team that ended up on the wrong end of an upset. The Aggies took the lead at LSU in the fourth quarter but saw the Tigers drive the length of the field and score the winning touchdown with 20 seconds left in a 27-24 victory.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO