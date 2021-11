As the Portland Timbers concluded an important day of training earlier this week, the mood was light, the competition crisp and the air full of jokes. Reporters taunted coach Giovanni Savarese about his chiseled calves and raised questions about his suspect decision to wear shorts on a 40-degree day. After Sebastián Blanco hopped in front of goal to swat away a few penalty kicks from teammates during a shooting drill at the training facility in Beaverton, the star midfielder was asked if a move to goalkeeper might be in his future.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO