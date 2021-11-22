ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Stay or go? Clemson starting defensive lineman leaning in one direction

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kL4MO_0d40a0B700

One of Clemson’s top defensive lineman could forego his final collegiate season for an early start at a potential NFL future. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen.

But Tyler Davis on Monday gave an indication of which way he’s leaning. Asked if he will return to Clemson for his senior season, Davis said he’s “not thinking about none of that” with at least two games left to play this season starting Saturday with Clemson’s regular-season finale at South Carolina.

“Just stick to the plan,” Davis added, “but more than likely I will.”

Davis has been a starter on the interior of the defensive line since signing with Clemson in 2019, but the 6-foot-2, 300-pound junior has missed time each of the last two seasons with injuries. He missed five games last season with a knee injury before a bicep injury cost him three games earlier this season.

He made his return against Pittsburgh on Oct. 23. Davis has 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0d40a0B700

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Clemson Insider

Beamer apologizes to his fans

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had a message for Gamecock fans during his postgame press conference Saturday night after his team was shut out in a 30-0 blowout loss to Clemson at Williams-Brice Stadium. (...)
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Direction#American Football#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy