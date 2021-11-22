BET Elevates President Scott Mills to CEO

Longtime Kenworth Truck Co. dealer for Alabama and Mississippi Truckworx, Inc. has announced that Will Bruser has acquired Truckworx Holding Co. and all related entities from outgoing CEO Bob Mitchell. A 19-year veteran in the trucking industry, Bruser began his journey at Truckworx in 2004 in truck sales and took over day-to-day operations of the company upon his promotion to president in 2013. He also served Truckworx in other roles, including as Mobile’s branch manager and vice president of sales. With this acquisition, Bruser now serves as president and CEO of the company. He has also been chairman of the board of the Alabama Trucking Association since July. Truckworx operates 16 locations, including eight full-service dealerships, across the Southeast. In addition to Kenworth, Truckworx represents Hino and Isuzu commercial trucks, six heavy-duty trailer manufacturers, PacLease, Blue Bird buses and more.

