BET Elevates President Scott Mills to CEO

By Jason Lynch
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-four years after he first joined BET and four years after...

The Press

Scott Painter, co-founder and CEO of NextCar Holding Co. / NXCR

NextCar Completes Acquisition of Autonomy Brand and Intellectual Property Brand Library. SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextCar / NXCR (NextCar Holding Company), the fintech and insurtech vehicle subscription platform founded by auto retail, auto finance, and insurtech entrepreneurs Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Autonomy brand and IP brand library from Micro Focus.
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

BET’s Scott Mills Promoted to CEO; ViacomCBS’ Bob Bakish Says ‘He’s Got the Right Stuff’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Scott Mills had a plan for BET. Four years after he took over as president of the network, the proof is in the output: Under Mills’ watch, BET persuaded superstar producer Tyler Perry to an overall deal at BET, launched the growing streamer BET Plus, and recently created a new production template for BET Studios, luring in more high-profile producers including Kenya Barris.
BUSINESS
theregistrysf.com

Podcast: Tom Rossiter, President and CEO of RESAAS

Today’s guest is Vancouver, British Columbia-based Tom Rossiter, the president and CEO of RESAAS, a business network platform that real estate agents across the globe can utilize to communicate, exchange ideas and information and ideally close deals faster. Tom’s company is well known within the residential brokerage community, however, the company recently discovered a group of commercial brokers also adopting the platform for their use, bringing Tom’s vision of expanding into other verticals more into focus.Now, as RESAAS is looking to grow, it is also seeking ways through which it can become relevant within commercial real estate and how it can add value inside that communication value chain.
REAL ESTATE
Scott Mills
BET

Scott M. Mills Appointed To Chief Executive Officer Of BET

ViacomCBS today announced that Scott M. Mills has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of BET, the nation's leading provider of quality content from Black creators. The announcement was made today by President and CEO of ViacomCBS, Bob Bakish, and Chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, David Nevins. During his...
ENTERTAINMENT
AdWeek

Minority-Owned and Woman-Led Independent Agency Network Launches

A new agency network, Conspiracy Theory has just launched to unite the strengths of independent agencies and help streamline the collaborative process. Veteran advertising and marketing executives Zihla Salinas, Daniel Weisinger and Brick Rucker launched Conspiracy Theory with three agency partners and a diverse leadership team. Conspiracy Theory’s network includes Unfold, a digital creative agency focusing on entertainment brands, Mondo Robot, a Boulder-based digital product agency and new media agency Modern Formula (MoFo). Combined, Conspiracy Theory shops will bring together a suite of specialty services under the motto: “Amazing alone. Powerful together.”
BUSINESS
Trumann Democrat

Beacon Credit Union tabs Dustin Cuttriss as the next president and CEO

The Board of Directors of Beacon Credit Union (BCU) has announced that they have named Dustin Cuttriss as the next president and CEO, according to chief marketing officer Marc Briney. Executive vice president and chief financial officer Ken Dale said Cuttriss will assume the role after the current president and...
BUSINESS
baybusinessnews.com

Truckworx President Becomes Owner, CEO

Longtime Kenworth Truck Co. dealer for Alabama and Mississippi Truckworx, Inc. has announced that Will Bruser has acquired Truckworx Holding Co. and all related entities from outgoing CEO Bob Mitchell. A 19-year veteran in the trucking industry, Bruser began his journey at Truckworx in 2004 in truck sales and took over day-to-day operations of the company upon his promotion to president in 2013. He also served Truckworx in other roles, including as Mobile’s branch manager and vice president of sales. With this acquisition, Bruser now serves as president and CEO of the company. He has also been chairman of the board of the Alabama Trucking Association since July. Truckworx operates 16 locations, including eight full-service dealerships, across the Southeast. In addition to Kenworth, Truckworx represents Hino and Isuzu commercial trucks, six heavy-duty trailer manufacturers, PacLease, Blue Bird buses and more.
MOBILE, AL
stockxpo.com

New York Life Taps Current President as Next CEO

New York Life Insurance Co.’s longtime chief executive, Ted Mathas, will hand over the reins of the 176-year-old company in April to current president Craig DeSanto. Mr. Mathas, who has served as CEO for nearly 14 years, will remain chairman of the board in a nonexecutive capacity for a transition period.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

OneSpan appoints Matthew Moynahan as President and CEO

OneSpan announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Matthew Moynahan as President and Chief Executive Officer effective November 29, 2021. Mr. Moynahan most recently served as CEO at Forcepoint, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, for nearly five years where he transformed the company’s offerings from predominantly on-premises to a cloud-consumption model and drove record new business growth prior to its acquisition by Francisco Partners in January 2021. Mr. Moynahan will work closely with Steven Worth, who has served as Interim CEO since August, on a seamless transition.
BUSINESS
blooloop.com

Six Flags announces Selim Bassoul as new president and CEO

Six Flags, the world’s largest regional theme park company, has named Selim Bassoul as its new chief executive officer and president, replacing Michael Spanos. Effective immediately, Bassoul has taken over from Spanos, who stepped down after two years. Bassoul previously served as the non-executive chairman of the board and will remain a member of the board.
BUSINESS
bakingbusiness.com

Milne promotes Michael Sorenson to president, CEO

PROSSER, WASH. – Michael Sorenson, president and general manager at Milne Fruit Products since 2010, has been promoted to chief executive officer and president. He will report to Court Wyckoff, executive chairman of the board. “I am very pleased to announce that Michael Sorenson has accepted the promotion to CEO...
PROSSER, WA
mpamag.com

Eastern Union co-founder steps down as president and CEO

Eastern Union has announced the surprise exit of its president and chief executive officer, Ira Zlotowitz, who will leave the company to “pursue other activities in the commercial real estate field.”. Abraham Bergman, who previously served as managing partner since co-founding Eastern Union with Zlotowitz in 2001, will take over...
BUSINESS
KATC News

Mitchell to begin role as President and CEO of LEDA

A new leader of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will start her first day on this job this week. Mandi Mitchell, who was selected in September to replace outgoing president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux, will begin her first day on the job as leader of LEDA on Monday, November 15, 2021.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Marjorie Stephens, BBB president and CEO, to retire

Marjorie Stephens, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana, is retiring from her position, effective Jan. 1, the organization announced today. Stephens joined the BBB as director of communications in 2003, and took over the role of president and CEO in July 2014. She was...
BUSINESS
Wichita Business Journal

2021 Executives of the Year: Tom Gentile, President/CEO, Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

What are the key qualities a company leader must have to be successful? Integrity, curiosity, humility. What advice do you have for younger executives who want to run companies? Always execute and deliver superior results on your current assignment; build strong teams; learn how to network and influence others outside your chain of command; enjoy the process of advancing in your career because you will spend more time getting to where you end up then you will spend at the pinnacle of your career, wherever that happens to be.
ECONOMY
theregistrysf.com

Podcast: Jim Wunderman, President & CEO of the Bay Area Council

There are few people who understand better what makes the Bay Area tick than Jim Wunderman. He is the CEO of the Bay Area Council, an organization that is fully focused on making the region the most globally competitive and economically productive in the world! The Bay Area Council is a public policy and advocacy organization that was formed in 1945 in an effort to shape the future of the region and keep it as the most innovative, competitive and sustainable in the world.
POLITICS

