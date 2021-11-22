ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathtub, 20-Year-Old Woman In Serious Condition After Shooting In Gresham

By Mugo Odigwe
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l68XE_0d40Zvzs00

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m.

The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

No arrest have been made.

Comments / 19

Pat McCarthy
6d ago

Mayor Lightfoot and Governor Pritzker are trying to do their best to divert the crime pandemic in Chicago by talking about injustice regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Do either of you even know how to do your jobs?

Reply(11)
13
 

