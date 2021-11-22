ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Attorney General Wasden announces run for sixth term

Idaho Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will seek a sixth term as the state's chief legal officer.

Wasden made the announcement Monday, vying to extend his run as the longest-serving attorney general in the state's history. Wasden in a statement emphasized his desire to provide clear, objective legal counsel based on the law, which he refers to as calling legal balls and strikes fairly.

He has sometimes come under fire for not telling lawmakers what they want to hear, which Wasden says does not provide clients any value. Former Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador announced last week he's running for attorney general.

