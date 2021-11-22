ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trump-backed Senate candidate loses custody battle in court

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania lost a court fight over custody of his three children Monday, two weeks after he took the stand to deny allegations by his estranged wife that he had hurt her and the children.

The decision by a judge in Butler County could affect Sean Parnell's candidacy in a battleground state that could help determine control of the U.S. Senate in next year's election.

The judge, James Arner, wrote in a docket entry Monday that Parnell's estranged wife, Laurie Snell, will have sole legal custody of the school-age children, as well as primary physical custody. Parnell will have physical custody on three weekends per month, Arner wrote.

Snell was “the more credible witness,” Arner wrote.

Snell's lawyer, Jen Gilliland Vanasdale, said Snell “is grateful that justice prevailed.” Parnell's campaign had no immediate comment.

Testifying under oath on Nov. 8, Parnell denied Snell's allegations, saying he had never choked her or pinned her down, and never struck one of their children in a fit of rage.

Snell and Parnell have been living apart for at least three years, but have split custody of their children evenly.

Parnell’s history with his wife became a subject in the Republican primary campaign, days after Trump endorsed Parnell over several other rivals.

___

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/timelywriter.

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

Trump-backed Senate candidate Sean Parnell suspends 2022 campaign in Pennsylvania

Republican Sean Parnell on Monday suspended his 2022 campaign for the open Senate seat in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania. The move by Parnell, who enjoyed the backing of former President Donald Trump, came a couple of hours after he lost a bitter fight for custody of his three children to his estranged wife, who in court testimony had accused Parnell of abuse.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Trump-backed Pa. Senate contender Parnell halts bid after custody ruling

Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania Republican US Senate candidate Sean Parnell announced Monday he was suspending his campaign after a judge granted his estranged wife full custody of their three children after she made domestic abuse allegations against him. Parnell, who has denied the claims, said he intends to ask the court to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
fox40jackson.com

Trump-backed candidate's Pennsylvania Senate race exit shakes up GOP primary, opens door to new contenders

The Republican primary battle for an open GOP-held Senate seat in the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania just got even more turbulent. The day after Sean Parnell, the perceived front-runner in the race who enjoyed the backing of former President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign hours after he lost a bitter fight for custody of his three children to his estranged wife, a GOP strategist with ties to the Pennsylvania contest emphasized that the news “definitely shakes up the race. It gives a huge opening for someone to rise.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Levy
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Senate#Parnell Denied Snell#Republican
HuffingtonPost

QAnon Believers Rattled After Kyle Rittenhouse Calls Extremist Lawyer Lin Wood 'Insane'

QAnon followers were taken aback this week when acquitted gunman Kyle Rittenhouse slammed extremist lawyer and longtime QAnon acolyte Lin Wood as “insane.”. As Rittenhouse and Wood faced off against each other, QAnon backers were speaking out in support of the lawyer — or the gunman — indicating a possible fracture in the far-right conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
Uproxx

A Republican Lawmaker Went On Fox News And Recklessly Suggested It’s Better To Get COVID Than Get Vaccinated

As Thanksgiving Day ended and the holiday weekend began, there was alarming news: a new, possibly more virulent strain of COVID had been discovered. It’s called Omicron and it was first detected in South Africa, with possible cases already popping up in the U.K. and parts of Europe. Research still needs to be conducted about, among other issues, whether COVID vaccines can safeguard against it. Meanwhile, Fox News sprang into action — which is to say their hosts are already recklessly spreading misinformation that will make things even worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
Newsweek

Intelligence Analysts 'Didn't Understand Donald Trump, How Far He Would Go'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday November 28, according to the local news site New Jersey.com, a "Stop the Steal" caravan involving dozens of demonstrators traveled around the state for several hours to support Donald Trump and his election claims. The caravan ended at Governor Phil Murphy's home, where the protestors shifted to criticizing COVID shutdowns, calling for the reopening of New Jersey. Festooned with Trump flags and signs, the caravan moved to the sound of honks of encouragement.
POTUS
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy