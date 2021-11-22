ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

CSU Rams specialists best in the nation, eye NFL careers after college

By Nick Rothschild
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aFhll_0d40ZmIZ00

In case you missed it, the best specialists in all of college football are right under your nose.

“Confidence is a huge thing with kicking. I think having that little bit of swag or edge to you can contribute to your confidence,” says Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

To say Stonehouse is good at what he does would be a critical understatement. A semi-finalist for the Ray Guy Award (given to NCAA football’s best punter), the senior from La Verne, Calif. trails San Diego State’s Matt Araiza in average punt distance by less than one-tenth of a yard.

You could say punting is in Ryan Stonehouse’s blood.

“My dad and my uncle used to run kicking camps in California,” says Stonehouse, who is affectionately referred to as ‘Stoney’ by his teammates. “It’s kind of in the family, it’s always been in the family.”

Since coming to Fort Collins four years ago, his "family" has now grown to include senior long snapper Ross Reiter and junior place kicker Cayden Camper.

They are the elite special teams unit in all of college football.

“We came in as teammates and I think we’re going to leave here as brothers,” says Reiter.

Growing up in Phoenix, Ariz., Reiter’s career started in his backyard snapping hundreds of balls before dinner with his brother, Donald.

“It’s weird to say but I fell in love with long snapping,” says Reiter. “Every day we snapped like idiots. I was the little brother, I wanted to be better than my big brother.”

Now, Reiter is a semi-finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given out to the nation’s best long snapper. But he’s not snapping for the limelight.

“When Ryan [Stonehouse] does good I’m jacked,” says Reiter, “When Cayden [Camper] does good I’m jacked, I want them to succeed. It helps me look good but at the end of the day it’s about them doing their jobs. I’m here to do my job to make their lives easier.”

Cayden Camper remembers modest beginnings growing up on a plot of land of about 40 acres near the town of Rye, Colo.

“It was kind of a culture shock coming to Fort Collins,” says Camper. “I’m sitting there sleeping in my apartment and I’m like, ‘I can hear cars.’”

Kicking was more of a hobby than a career, until he started working with Stonehouse and Reiter.

“[Stonehouse] and I have gotten really close over the last year because I’ve gotten more serious about the sport,” says Camper. “Now they’re saying I’m one of the best kickers in college football and I’m like, ‘Well, maybe I could go to the NFL.’ That would be cool!'”

Camper, a junior who played high school football and Pueblo County, is a semi-finalist for the Lou Groza Award – given to NCAA football’s best place kicker. He’s attempted more field goals than anyone else in college football and he’s battling with Jonah Dalmas of Boise State for most made field goals in the nation.

All three of these guys have their eyes set on the next level, all they need is a chance.

“I just need a shot,” says Stonehouse. “I’ll always compete with anybody.”

“I know I can do it, in my heart and my mind I truly believe,” says Reiter. “I have this big confidence in myself and a lot of trust in myself, all I can ask is the opportunity to go into a camp [and compete].”

Camper, however, prefers to live in the moment.

“Maybe after my senior year I’ll see if I still love the game of football,” says Camper. “Maybe I’m tired, maybe I just don’t feel like playing football anymore, who knows.”

As a junior, Camper has time to make his decision. Stonehouse and Reiter are heading out after this season, and they’d like to be a package deal.

“I’d love [playing with Reiter in the NFL] absolutely, I’d love to have Ross for another however many years.”

“We’ve always talked about it,” says Reiter. “It would be a dream.”

Wherever they land, they’ll remain forever connected through the bond they forged as CSU Rams.

“The specialists on this team are my best friends,” says Reiter.

“Off the field, on the field, we’re always having a good time,” says Camper.

“This group of guys that we have right now has just definitely come together and formed a really good bond,” says Stonehouse.

There's a chance both Stonehouse and Reiter could be selected in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. For now, no other school in the country can boast all three specialists being semi-finalists for their respective awards.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
On3.com

Bryce Young reacts to Auburn players mocking Alabama celebration

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Football#American Football#Csu Rams#Colorado State#La Verne
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Day reacts to Michigan football's resounding 42-27 win over Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ohio State has made it well-known that it’s put a premium on The Game, but it turns out this year it didn’t really matter. Michigan football made the OSU game a point of emphasis this year, from the ‘Beat Ohio’ drill, to signage in the weight room, to other things that haven’t been spoken of publicly. It worked. The Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes, 42-27, in Ann Arbor on Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Todd McShay Getting Crushed For His Comment About Ohio State

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
NFL
thefocus.news

What does 'WCF' mean on the Detroit Lions jersey?

You might have noticed the Detroit Lions have the initials ‘WCF’ on their jerseys during NFL games, but what does it mean? Who does it honour and when did it first appear?. After 11 games in the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions are still awaiting their first win of the NFL campaign.
NFL
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy