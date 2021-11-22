Scott Petrak - "Yesterday might have been the tipping point" in decision between injured Baker Mayfield or Case Keenum as starting QB moving forward

Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle Telegram and BrownsZone.com joins Andy Baskin and Dan Mennigan following the Browns' ugly victory over the winless Detroit Lions to discuss the on-field and off-field controversies surrounding QB Baker Mayfield, his declining to address the media after the game, how head coach Kevin Stefanski has and will handle the QB controversy moving forward, other aspects of the current state of the Browns, such as the up-and-downs of the defense, gearing up for a divisional showdown with Baltimore before the bye week, and so much more in-depth analysis from inside the trenches on the Browns beat.