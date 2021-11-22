Decomposing body of child predator on 15 Most-Wanted list found in SC home

Frederick Cecil McLean (U.S. Marshall's Office)

SENECA, SC — A sexual predator who was on the U.S. Marshal Service’s 15 Most-Wanted list for nearly two decades was found dead in a home in South Carolina.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, had been on the run for more than 16 years when his body was found inside a home in Seneca, about 20 miles from the Georgia border.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The U.S. Marshals Service said McLean was wanted in California on multiple counts of sexual assault on a child. He was deemed a high risk for sexually assaulting young girls.

Neighbors found his decomposing body on Nov. 6

“He seemed really nice. That’s what’s so scary,” said Lynn Ellison, who said her husband found their neighbor. “We knew Jim. He went by Jim at this time. We didn’t know he had any aliases. Talk about being nervou s... I’m still nervous. It’s kind of eerie.”

The U.S. Marshals Service said McLean lived in the home for 15 years and went by the alias “James Fitzgerald.”

Neighbor Jessika Faulkenberry, who is a mother of three, told WJCL that she felt like something was strange about the man.

“He had asked us then if we knew any young boys that wanted to help out -- think he was redoing the inside of his home -- that could get into tight spaces and whatnot, and my husband and I exchanged an odd glance, like ‘Somethings up with this guy’,” Faulkenberry said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

No foul play is suspected in his death.

“The discovery of Frederick McLean’s body marks an end to the manhunt, but the investigation continues,” the U.S. Marshal’s Service said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service said that McLean used numerous aliases and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York, and Anderson, South Carolina.

“Because of his alleged crimes, we are concerned there may be other victims out there,” U.S. Marshal’s said.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the nearest U.S. Marshal’s Service office or local law enforcement authority.

©2021 Cox Media Group