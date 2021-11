The Brooklyn Nets hosted the flaming-hot Western Conference champions from last season in the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. The Nets trailed the whole way, sometimes by more than 20 points. They climbed back because of a late-game barrage, but ultimately fell 113-107 as the Suns picked up their 16th straight win. The Nets are still in first place at 14-6, and it’s actually the best record the team has had through 20 games in franchise history. But they’re now just 4-6 against teams with winning records. Let’s look at some key takeaways from Brooklyn’s loss to Phoenix.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO