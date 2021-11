CLAYTON, Mo. — The moment former Ladue officer Julia Crews fired what she thought was her Taser at a fleeing shoplifting suspect, she said she knew something was wrong. “I yelled, Taser, Taser, Taser and then I heard a pop and it felt, it sounded, it was, it was just wrong,” Crews said, pausing to wipe away tears in an exclusive interview with the I-Team Monday. “And I didn’t even realize it when I got to her and it just destroyed my life and her life.

