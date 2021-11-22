ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Spain's opposition leader in tight spot over mass for Franco

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyKV9_0d40YGDE00

MADRID, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Spain's main ruling Socialist party demanded explanations on Monday from the leader of the conservative People's Party after Pablo Casado attended a religious service for the late dictator Francisco Franco, whose legacy still divides Spain.

"We consider this an aggression, an absolute irresponsibility," Hector Gomez, spokesman for the Socialist bench in Congress, told reporters.

"We demand an explanantion...whether the leader of the opposition, the leader of People's Party is endorsing Francisco Franco's dictatorship," he said.

Casado's party said he had been unaware that the mass in the southern city of Granada, which he attended on Saturday with his family, was one of several services held across Spain to commemorate the 46th anniversary of Franco's death.

"It was not a mass for Franco, it was a normal mass, and we discovered the following day," a spokesman said, declining further comment.

According to a party source, Casado simply walked into a church next to his hotel because he knew he would not be able to go to a mass the following day due to his tight schedule.

The Francisco Franco Foundation thanked him for his presence there but said he had not been invited and could not be held responsible.

Pablo Echenique of the leftist Unidas Podemos party said he doubted the incident was a coincidence:

"Yes it can be bad luck, but on Nov. 20 there were 10 masses for Franco in all of Spain and there are 23,000 churches...the chance of attending one for Franco is 0.05%," he said.

More than half a million people died during the 1936-39 civil war and an estimated 150,000 were killed later in repression by Franco's government, historians estimate.

Last week, the Socialist-led leftist ruling coalition that has long pressed to eradicate Francoist symbols across Spain, sought to bring down long-standing legal barriers to investigating crimes committed during the civil war and the 1939-1975 dictatorship.

Reporting by Belen Carreno and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

In Madrid, police protest against security law reform

Thousands of police protested in Madrid on Saturday over plans to reform a controversial security law banning the unauthorised use of police images if it puts them in danger. Under the current law, the unauthorised use of images of police officers that could endanger their safety is a serious offence, with offenders risking fines of 600-10,400 euros.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Spain's Morata grabs late winner to seal World Cup spot

SEVILLE, Spain, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Spain's Alvaro Morata came off the bench to strike a late winner as they qualified for next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar by beating stubborn visitors Sweden 1-0 in a tense clash on Sunday. Morata struck in the 86th minute when he cleverly...
SOCCER
Times Daily

Hungary opposition leader vows to restore western alliances

HODMEZOVASARHELY, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's opposition leader wants to restore his country's frayed ties with the West — and also has a message for American fans of right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Casado
Person
Francisco Franco
Daily Mail

'Austria is now a dictatorship': Opposition leader slams government over mandatory vaccine law and brands it 'unconstitutional' as Europe's Covid crisis deepens with Germans told to work from home and expect a Christmas lockdown

One of Austria's main opposition parties has warned the country 'is now a dictatorship' after the government vowed to make Covid vaccines mandatory for everyone from February next year to tackle a wave of Covid cases. Herbert Kickl, leader of the right-wing populist FPO party, slammed Friday's announcement - which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Cuban Dissident Says Flight To Spain Is 'Blow' To Opposition

Leading Cuban protest leader Yunior Garcia acknowledged Thursday that his flight to Spain following pressure from the authorities on the island was a "painful blow" to the opposition movement. Garcia, who arrived unexpectedly in Madrid Wednesday with activist wife Dayana Prieto on a tourist visa, added he has no intention...
PROTESTS
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Madrid#Socialist Party#People S Party#Unidas Podemos Party
cdcgamingreports.com

Merger of Spain’s Orenes and R. Franco creates new gambling giant

Grupo Orenes and R. Franco have agreed to merge businesses. The merger will establish Spain’s biggest gambling machines manufacturer and distributor of games for casinos, arcades and café premises operating across Spain’s 17 autonomous communities. Dealmakers outlined that the merger was a necessary outcome for both heritage firms to overcome...
GAMBLING
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

New Zealand opposition leader Collins ousted by caucus

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A year after suffering a huge election loss, New Zealand’s conservative opposition leader Judith Collins was ousted Thursday by her caucus. Collins was in the role for a tumultuous 16 months. She never polled well as leader of the National Party, even after liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s popularity began to fade somewhat in recent months as a coronavirus outbreak took hold in Auckland.
AMAZON
AFP

After rocky few years, Italy, France cement ties with new treaty

France and Italy sought to move past recent tensions and signed a new treaty on Friday to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi put pen to paper in a ceremony full of pomp at Rome's Quirinale palace of President Sergio Mattarella. An aerial acrobatics display by both countries' air forces followed, trailing the colours of the Italian and French flags across a clear autumn sky over the capital. Later, Macron held a private audience with Pope Francis, against the backdrop of a child abuse scandal engulfing the Catholic Church in France.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
kfgo.com

Portugal’s main opposition party re-elects moderate leader as election looms

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s main opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD) re-elected Rui Rio as its leader, tasking the moderate politician with the challenge of overcoming the ruling Socialists’ lead in opinion polls ahead of a Jan. 30 snap election. Rio, a 64-year-old trained economist who has led the center-right PSD...
POLITICS
AFP

Petr Fiala named new Czech PM by Covid-stricken president

Right-winger Petr Fiala was named the Czech Republic's new prime minister on Sunday in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has Covid-19. The veteran left-winger had originally been expected to name Fiala as prime minister on Friday, a day after he was released from Prague's military hospital.
POLITICS
Reuters

Poland says Belarus border crisis may be prelude to "something worse"

WARSAW/VILNIUS (Reuters) -Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on the Belarus border may be a prelude to “something much worse”, and Poland’s border guard said Belarusian forces were still ferrying migrants to the frontier. The European Union accuses Belarus of flying in thousands of...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

Britain tells France: back down in 48 hours or we get tough

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain gave France 48 hours on Monday to back down in a fishing row that threatens to spiral into a wider trade dispute between two of Europe's biggest economies or face tortuous legal action under the Brexit trade deal. Post-Brexit bickering over fish culminated last Wednesday in...
ECONOMY
AFP

Tens of thousands rally against Covid curbs in Europe and Australia

Tens of thousands took to the streets in cities across Europe and Australia Saturday as anger mounted over fresh Covid restrictions imposed against a resurgent pandemic. Europe is battling a fresh wave of infections and several countries have tightened curbs, with Austria on Friday announcing a nationwide partial lockdown -- the most dramatic restrictions in Western Europe for months.
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy