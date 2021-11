Notre Dame concluded its regular season with a 45-17 win at Stanford. The Fighting Irish finished the campaign 11-1 and on a seven-game winning streak. Being at No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, some wonder if they can sneak in for the second-straight year and third time in four years. Brian Kelly sees a no-doubt answer to that question, saying after the win over the Cardinal that his team is one of the four best in the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO