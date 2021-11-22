ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Standout Red Carpet Looks from the 2021 American Music Awards

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
It seems celebrities all arrived to impress at the 2021 American Music Awards .

At this year’s awards ceremony, celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Kali Uchis and Chloe and Halle Bailey stepped onto the red carpet in some of the most fashion-forward outfits yet. Cardi B continued to wow the crowd with her custom, over-the-top Schiaparelli look (she would go on to do seven more outfit changes throughout the night) and Billy Porter, in iconic Billy Porter fashion, arrived in an elaborate ensemble by Botter, complete with an umbrella as a hat.

Rodrigo, who was nominated for seven categories and won the New Artist of the Year award, wore a blue sequined halter dress by David Koma that featured a semi-sheer skirt finished with blue ostrich feathers. Members of popular Korean boy band BTS, which consists of Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jungkook and V, all wore suits by Louis Vuitton, for which they are global ambassadors.

Jojo Siwa traded in her signature ponytail and usual colorful garb for a black off-the-shoulder dress with a tiered ruffle skirt and high heels. Madelyn Cline of Netflix’s “Outer Banks” bared it all in a black, cutout halter dress by Mônot.

Newcomer Rachel Zegler, who stars as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming remake of “West Side Story,” attended the event in a black-and-white halter ruffled dress from Carolina Herrera’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Winnie Harlow stunned in a fall 2021 couture look by Zuhair Murad and Machine Gun Kelly, who attended with his 11-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker, wore a custom look by Ashton Michael.

Click through the above gallery to see some of the 2021 American Music Awards standout fashion looks from the night.

