Never Alone joins Smithsonian Futures Exhibition

By Daniel Alvarez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only that, Never Alone is free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time. E-Line Media and the Cook Inlet Tribal Council (CITC) announced today that the indie game Never Alone is featured in the Smithsonian Institution’s upcoming Futures Exhibition. Those who are unable to attend can try the...

IN THIS ARTICLE
