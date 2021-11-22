Never Alone joins Smithsonian Futures Exhibition

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art has announced Diana Jocelyn Greenwold as the inaugural Lunder Curator of American Art and Sol Jung as the inaugural Shirley Z. Johnson Assistant Curator of Japanese Art. Greenwold, who was named to her role in September 2021, holds a BA from Yale University and a doctorate in art history from the University of California, Berkeley. Specializing in late nineteenth- and early twentieth-century American fine and decorative arts, she was previously curator of American art at the Portland Museum of Art in Maine, where she stewarded that institution’s 11,000 American paintings, sculptures and works of decorative art. In her new capacity, she will oversee the National Museum of Asian Art’s collection of American art, which dates largely to the late nineteenth century and includes significant works by Thomas Wilmer Dewing, Winslow Homer, John Singer Sargent, Abbott Thayer, and Dwight Tryon. She is also in charge of Washington, DC, museum’s renowned trove of works by James McNeill Whistler, including the famous Peacock Room.

