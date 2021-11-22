ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, TN

Car involved in fatal Covington shooting linked to Young Dolph slaying

By Frida Qi
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 6 days ago

A white Mercedes A350 used in last week’s slaying of Memphis rapper Young Dolph was the same car involved in a double shooting in Covington Nov. 12, according to Captain Jack Howell of the Covington Police Department.

The Covington shooting injured two people after a football game. One of the injured later died.

Howell said the Mercedes was stolen in a carjacking on Nov. 10, but police are not sure if those involved in the Young Dolph shooting were the ones who took the car.

Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was shot inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Nov. 17. Memphis Police has made no arrests in the case.

