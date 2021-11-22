ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Parnell loses legal custody of his children after domestic abuse allegations

By Kate Scanlon
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

L aurie Snell, the estranged wife of Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Sean Parnell, was awarded primary physical custody and sole legal custody of the couple’s three children after she accused him of domestic abuse, according to a judge’s order Monday. The ruling calls into question the Trump-backed candidate’s viability in the race.

In court testimony , Snell accused Parnell of pinning her down and choking her as well as striking one of their children. She also alleged he once left her along a highway and told her to get an abortion while she was pregnant. Parnell denied those allegations in court.

Snell also alleged Parnell had an affair during their marriage with his now-girlfriend, Melanie Rawley, who testified in court she believed the couple was separated when the relationship began.

Parnell will reportedly still have partial physical custody of the children for some weekends each month. Both parents sought sole custody in the proceedings. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported a docket entry for the ruling said the judge found Snell to be “the more credible witness” in the case.

SENATE CANDIDATES' CHECKERED PASTS LEAVE SOME REPUBLICANS WORRIED ABOUT 2022 PROSPECTS

The domestic abuse allegations spilled into the public eye when Parnell’s request to seal the divorce and custody proceedings was denied.

The loss of legal custody of his children could spell doom for Parnell’s Senate bid in the Keystone State, where an open seat is seen as a must-win for Republicans seeking a majority in the Senate in next year’s midterm elections. Advisers to Parnell’s campaign have told media outlets they believe Parnell, an early GOP front-runner, could remain a viable candidate despite the allegations if he kept custody of his children. The campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner .

Parnell, a military veteran who lost a race for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District in the suburbs of Pittsburgh last year and a frequent Fox News guest, was endorsed in his Senate bid by former President Donald Trump, who, at least prior to the custody ruling, showed no signs of revoking his endorsement even after the abuse allegations came to light.

But after the allegations became public, Parnell’s fundraising numbers started to sink, signaling a tough road ahead for the candidate within the GOP primary, let alone the general election.

Some Republicans in the state questioned why they should risk their chances on a candidate with Parnell’s baggage when the race is considered winnable for the GOP. Early polls indicate a tight race in a purple state next year, and Cook Political Report ranked the race as a toss-up .

Comments / 6

Dennis
6d ago

This is the kind of people that trump attracts. These are people he wants to b in office. If people can’t see what trump is doing to our country they need help.

2
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
