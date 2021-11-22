I’m a Celebrity 2021: Who will win this year’s series?

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back for another series with a fresh crop of contestants.

The ITV series is taking place in Wales’s Grywch Castle for the second year running due to the pandemic

Proceedings kicked off on Sunday (21 November) with a bumper episode that saw 10 new stars introduced to viewers.

But, who do you think will win I’m a Celebrity 2021?

Leading the charge of celebrities taking part this year is Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in The Saturdays.

Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley has also jointed the show alongside soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale ) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips.

At 78, Philips will be the oldest I’m a Celebrity contestant to date.

Athlete Kadeena Cox, who won multiple gold medals at the Paralympics in 2016, is participating as well as diver Matty Lee, who secured a gold medal for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley.

Former footballing pro David Ginola has also joined the series alongside rapper Naughty Boy, who was set to appear in 2020 before dropping out; he was replaced by eventual runner-up Jordan North.

Having just departed BBC Breakfast , Louise Minchin has also signed up to the show, with BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy rounding out this year’s contestants.

Who do you want to win this year’s series? Let us know below