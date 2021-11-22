ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Who will win this year’s series?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TtpEb_0d40WyFk00

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back for another series with a fresh crop of contestants.

The ITV series is taking place in Wales’s Grywch Castle for the second year running due to the pandemic

Proceedings kicked off on Sunday (21 November) with a bumper episode that saw 10 new stars introduced to viewers.

But, who do you think will win I’m a Celebrity 2021?

Leading the charge of celebrities taking part this year is Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in The Saturdays.

Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley has also jointed the show alongside soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale ) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips.

At 78, Philips will be the oldest I’m a Celebrity contestant to date.

Athlete Kadeena Cox, who won multiple gold medals at the Paralympics in 2016, is participating as well as diver Matty Lee, who secured a gold medal for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics alongside Tom Daley.

Former footballing pro David Ginola has also joined the series alongside rapper Naughty Boy, who was set to appear in 2020 before dropping out; he was replaced by eventual runner-up Jordan North.

Having just departed BBC Breakfast , Louise Minchin has also signed up to the show, with BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy rounding out this year’s contestants.

Who do you want to win this year’s series? Let us know below

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

I'm a Celebrity: stars who have sadly passed away

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! has been a beloved television staple since it launched in 2003, but very sadly we have lost several of the beloved stars of the hit ITV show over the years. Here, we are remembering the stars we have come to know and love over the years…
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Arlene Phillips: Who is the I’m a Celebrity contestant?

The cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been announced, with Arlene Phillips among the line-up.The dancer, choreographer and TV judge is best known for her time as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. Aged 78, she is the oldest contestant to appear on I’m A Celebrity. You can find the full 2021 line-up here.Born in Lancashire in 1943, Phillips was inspired to start dancing by her mother, who died of leukaemia when she was 43.In 1974, Phillips formed the dance troupe Hot Gossip, who were one of the earliest dance groups to appear on...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Who are the previous winners and where are they now?

As the new series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! looms closer, you might be wondering what became of previous winners.Stars participating on this year’s series have arrived in Wales ahead of the launch episode, which will be broadcast this Sunday (21 November).Among this year’s crop of celebrity contestants is Frankie Bridge, who is best known for her time in pop group The Saturdays, and Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley, who is already taunting viewers about the potential Bushtucker Trials.Soap star Danny Miller (Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale) and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Philips...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

I'm a Celebrity 2021 confirms stars taking part in series' first trial

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2021 will kick off proceedings this week with a nail-biting plank walk and a challenge from 'hell' before two celebrities will compete in the series' first trial. This year, viewers at home could vote ahead of the show's start for which of...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naughty Boy
Person
Matty Lee
Person
Jordan North
Person
Louise Minchin
Person
Richard Madeley
Person
David Ginola
Person
Tom Daley
The Independent

Richard Madeley’s daughter Chloe says father is ‘livid’ after being forced to quit I’m a Celebrity

Richard Madeley isn’t happy that he’s been forced to leave I’m a Celebrity just days into the new series.The broadcaster was made to quit the ITV show after being taken to hospital on Tuesday (25 November).Madeley, who felt “unwell”, received medical attention “as a precaution” in Wales – but was not allowed back to the Grywych Castle site due to breaking the “Covid bubble”.In a statement, he told his fans that he was “fine”, adding: “By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

I'm A Celebrity star Frankie Bridge's surgery rumours explored

Frankie Bridge is trading up mum life with her two boys for three weeks in a Welsh castle on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity. The show is back for its 21st season and brings with it the likes of Snoochie Shy, Matty Lee, Arlene Phillips and many more famous faces!. The...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Who is Magnum on I'm A Celebrity as Snoochie Shy cries his name?

It’s that time of year again when Ant and Dec are back on our TV screens as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is officially airing! The ITV show kicked off its 21st series on November 21st, 2021. David Ginola, Richard Madeley, Frankie Bridge and many more stars make up this year’s line-up.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Naughty Boy still unhappy in I’m A Celebrity as camp mates grow weary

I’m a Celebrity... contestant Naughty Boy is still contemplating leaving the show.The producer, real name Shahid Khan, has been wanting to leave for several days and clips today (26 November) again showed him telling other contestants that he was unhappy and wanted to go home. “I wouldn’t be leaving if I knew I hadn’t challenged myself,” he told other contestants on the show. “It will be sad for me to go...[but] I just can’t go against my spirit,” he said, admitting that he missed people at home.“I just want to see my mum,” he admitted.Some of his fellow contestants...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv#Emmerdale#Philips#Team Gb#Bbc Breakfast#Bbc Radio
realitytitbit.com

Is ITV's I'm A Celebrity airing on Saturdays in 2021?

Relocated from the Australian jungle to a Welsh castle in 2020, I’m A Celebrity has undergone a fair few changes over the last two seasons. The show is back in 2021 and it boasts yet another star-studded line-up. Richard Madeley may have left, but the rest of the contestants are still going strong on the ITV show…
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to boyfriend Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan has announced that she is engaged to her partner Bader Shammas after two years of dating.The Mean Girls star shared the news in an Instagram post on Sunday morning (28 November).The actor posted a series of four photographs of her and Shammas together. She also gave fans a look at her engagement ring.Lohan captioned the post: “My love. My life. My family. My future. #love”, accompanied with an emoji of a diamond ring.Shammas is the assistant vice president of the global investments bank Credit Suisse. The pair have been dating for two years prior to their engagement.Their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Who is Matty Lee and what is he famous for?

Matty Lee is one of the 10 celebrities initially announced to appear on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.The Olympic diver is currently quarantining before heading to Gwrych Castle ahead of the show’s return to Wales on Sunday (21 November). You can read the full list of celebrities taking part here.Born in 1998, the athlete competes on the 10-metre platform in both individual and synchronised diving. He’s been competing since 2012 in junior championships.In 2015, Lee won his first adult gold medal at the European Games and once again at the European Diving Championships in 2017.He...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

David Ginola: Who is the I’m a Celebrity contestant?

David Ginola is one of the contestants to compete on the latest series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!Ginola, 54, is a French former footballer and football pundit who played for a number of Premier League teams in the late 1990s, including Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.Before moving to England, Ginola played for Paris Saint-Germain, winning the French league, the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France twice. With Tottenham Hotspur, he won the League Cup in 1999. Ginola retired from playing in 2002.Since leaving football, he has worked as a pundit for BBC...
PREMIER LEAGUE
realitytitbit.com

What is I'm A Celebrity star Kadeena Cox's disability and career?

I’m A Celebrity has brought a whole new round of celebrities to the castle for its 2021 series, including Kadeena Cox. Her appearance comes after she triumphed the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 series, showcasing her incredible cooking skills to Gregg and John. Kadeena has now been confirmed as a campmate on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Judy Finnigan poses in rare family photo in support of husband Richard Madeley

Judy Finnigan has appeared in a rare family photo in support of her husband Richard Madeley’s appearance on I’m a Celebrity.Madeley, 65, is one of the 10 stars to have signed up to this year’s series of the ITV competition, which kicked off on Sunday (21 November).In the episode, he led a team of his fellow contestants to a loss in the first Bushtucker Trial against pop star Frankie Bridge of The Saturdays.As the episode began, Madeley’s daughter, Chloe, posted a rare family photo on Instagram alongside her mother, brother Jack and nephew Kit.She wrote underneath: “Team @richardmadeleyofficial!” Chloe...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

What is Snoochie Shy's real name, I'm A Celebrity's Radio 1 DJ?

Radio 1 DJ Snoochie Shy is heading into the castle on Sunday November 21st – but not without questions regarding what her real name is. She joins the 2021 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up with pure banter about how she’s preparing, like breaking in those boots on IG.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

UK Ratings: ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ Opener Loses 3M Viewers From Last Year

The opener of ITV’s Winter entertainment smash I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! lost almost 3M viewers from the previous year when it kicked off last night, matching Strictly Come Dancing’s results show on BBC1. Last year’s I’m a Celebrity opened in the midst of the second UK lockdown to a mammoth 10.9M viewers, which at that time was the most-watched show of the year and was 600,000 ahead of the 2019 edition. Last night’s show, which aired from 9pm-10.40pm, was well down in comparison, peaking with 9M and level with the Strictly results on BBC1, according to Barb data supplied by overnights.tv It was, however, comfortably the most-watched ITV show of the weekend. The Ant and Dec-hosted ITV Studios format, which is being filmed in a castle in Wales again this year due to the pandemic, features breakfast TV host Richard Maddeley,  former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips and rapper Naughty Boy. The show will be stripped over the next three weeks, challenging Strictly to be the top-watched entertainment offering across the weekends. This year is the 21st edition of the ITV winter stalwart.  
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'I'm a Celebrity' Contestant Richard Madeley Hospitalized Following Gruesome On-Set Challenge

TV presenter Richard Madeley was hospitalized Thursday after falling ill on the set of the reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Deadline reports. ITV confirmed in a statement that Madeley, 65, was "unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team." The broadcaster added, "He's since been taken to a hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

354K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy