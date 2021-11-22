Mike Missanelli cooks family lasagna in the PHL17 Kitchen

In today’s best of On a General Knowledge Wednesday Mike open’s the show with his thoughts on an impressive comeback win in overtime for the Flyers, a blowout loss for the shorthanded 76ers in Utah and the return of Miles Sanders this week after he was cleared to come off IR (0:00-15:21). Jen dives into some interesting stories outside the world of sport on “What’s Brewin’ with Jen” (15:21-23:10). Eagles’ insider Tim McManus joins the show for his weekly Midweek report (23:10-35:24).
The holidays are coming up fast and there are plenty of delicious meals to look forward to, many of which are courtesy of the chefs and bakers in your life. To make the most chaotic time of year for cooking go a bit smoother for them (or yourself), find a holiday gift that will add convenience among all that chaos in the kitchen.
Tamera Mowry-Housley is always up for a new adventure. After seven years on the daytime TV talk show The Real, Tamera said goodbye to her fellow cohosts in July 2020. "I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life," Tamera wrote on Instagram at the time.
The Night Kitchen bakery has been a Philadelphia cornerstone of artisan baked goods for 40 years. They are known for moist cakes, “Best of Philly” brownies, and sinful sticky buns. Each recipe is handcrafted with love. Today you will get to see how the bakers at The Night Kitchen make...
The Duggar family is under fire after sharing photos of their Thanksgiving dinner. Fans and critics don’t think the food the family served turned out very well, and they’re shocked they don’t have better cooking skills. As we reported, Michelle Duggar shared several photos of her kids hard at work...
LINCOLN, Maine — The magic of TikTok is that one funny dance or a baby laughing and a video can go viral. From his kitchen in rural Maine, Adam Libby tapped into that magic, and TikTok is making him a star as he shares his quiet life and passion for food with millions of strangers.
You little one can cook up a storm pretending with the Blue’s Clues gang on the Blue’s Clues & You! Cook-Along Play Kitchen Set. The totally interactive Cook-Along Play Kitchen Set is a role play kitchen which includes features like a recipe book, 19 play accessories and the very realistic sounds of cooking which is very much like the Blue’s Clues series on Nickleodeon. Are you hungry yet?
This wrapping paper will steal the show under your Christmas tree. “It makes people feel so happy, the response has been amazing,” said Madia Willis, the co-founder of Black Paper Party. Black Paper Party products feature Black holiday characters like the Claus family, nutcrackers and more. Madia Willis, who lives...
Each week, celebrity Ph.D. antiques appraiser Dr. Lori joins the PHL17 Morning team to play ‘Dumpster or No Dumpster.’ How does it work? Our viewers send photos of items they would like appraised on air to tips@phl17.com and Dr. Lori appraises it live on television! This week, its Thanksgiving edition.
The highly anticipated restaurant of Chef Jennifer Zavala, Juana Tamale, is officially open. The East Passyunk restaurant is a take-away/made to order establishment. As for the menu you can expect Mexi-Cali style flavors and vegan options. Inspired by her Mexican heritage, Zavala is known best for her tamales. “It’s Like...
Cacia’s has been a South Philly tradition for over 60 years! It may have something to do with their famous Brick oven, one of few left in the city!. Specializing in: Italian bread/rolls, Award winning pizza (red cheese, white, tomato, cheese steak, vegetable, pizzas), Stromboli (pepperoni, vegetable, Philly cheese steak, roast pork, broccoli rabe & sharp provolone). We also offer many homemade pies, cakes and cannoli to cater to your sweet tooth!
You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is celebrating big and wants fans to know all about it. So, she took to social media to share some special news with her followers. What’s Olivia up to these days, and what’s the big update?. It looks like things are going really well...
Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving!. The superstar couple — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday, in a series of social media posts. Teigen also celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey, sharing how this year's holiday looked different for her, explaining that it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
The Little Couple star Jen Arnold along with her children Will and Zoey Klein blasted off the day after Thanksgiving. Turns out, the TLC family went on a fun family venture to NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center recently. According to Jen’s Instagram post, they went exploring with some other members of their family.
Seems like a lot of fans noticed that Valerie Bertinelli wasn’t on Kids Baking Championship’s one-hour holiday special last week. Instead, Season 4 contestant Abby Martin filled in as Duff Goldman’s co-host in the Nov. 21 installment. “Why isn’t Valerie on Kids Baking Competition?” one viewer tweeted. “I find it...
With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP.
Comments / 0