Police are seeking witnesses to a recent crash at a Lopatcong intersection.

The crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 57 and County Route 519 around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Lopatcong Township Police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. LaFord at 908-859-1212 or at lafordl@lopatcongtwp.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.