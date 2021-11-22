5-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary commits to Georgia Bulldogs

Florida high school star Jaheim Singletary, a five-star cornerback, has committed to Georgia.

The Bulldogs have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation less than a month before the early signing period, per the 247Sports composite. He is the fifth-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2022 and the No. 18 player overall.

Singletary, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound player from Riverside High School in Jacksonville, initially committed to Ohio State in January and decommitted on Aug. 1. He chose to make his commitment Sunday to honor his mother’s birthday.

He recently visited Georgia and Florida, which fired coach Dan Mullen on Sunday.

“I know I can go to a team where I can work hard and play for a winning team,” Singletary told ESPN of his decision to pick the Bulldogs. “I’ve been out (to Georgia) for a couple visits and I just love the way they play. The energy, the defense, it’s just everything. What Kirby Smart is doing with the program, it’s a great feeling.”

The Bulldogs (11-0) are the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

