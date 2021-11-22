Green Bay Packers lose left tackle Elgton Jenkins to torn ACL

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is done for the season after tearing his ACL in Sunday’s game, ESPN reported Monday.

A Pro Bowl selection at left guard last season, Jenkins had been filling in for the sidelined David Bakhtiari at left tackle in 2021.

Jenkins was injured in the second half of Green Bay’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings and immediately ruled out for the rest of the game. He was helped off the field and carted back to the locker room.

Jenkins, 25, had played 100 percent of the snaps this season until he went down in the third quarter in pass protection. Jenkins has played in 40 games (38 starts) for the Packers, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

Jenkins could miss part of the 2022 season, per the report.

Jenkins becomes the third starter on the offensive line to go down, joining Bakhtiari and center Josh Myers.

Bakhtiari is still recovering from his torn ACL suffered last December. Yosh Nijman is expected to start at left tackle until Bakhtiari returns.

–Field Level Media

