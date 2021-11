Maybe it's our Minnesota 'niceness' but there are a lot things which Minnesotans should brag when it comes to our state-- but we're just too nice. Every state thinks it's the best, that it has the best quality of life, and is just generally better than all the others, right? But here in Minnesota, we actually DO have many reasons to be proud of the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and the many unique things for which Minnesota is well known.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO