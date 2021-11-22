ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox retain manager Alex Cora through 2024

By Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

The Boston Red Sox exercised the club options in manager Alex Cora’s contract, keeping him with the team through 2024.

The club didn’t announce financial terms.

Cora is entering his fourth season as Red Sox manager in 2022. Boston finished 108-54 and won the World Series in 2018, Cora’s first season.

He and the team parted ways before the 2020 season after an investigation revealed Cora’s role in the 2017 sign-stealing scheme involving the Houston Astros. He was Houston’s bench coach at the time. The Red Sox rehired him in November 2020.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity to manage the Red Sox,” Cora, 46, said in a statement. “We experienced so many special moments as a team and as a city in 2021, but we still have unfinished business to take care of. I am excited about the current state of our organization and eager to continue my work with our front office, coaches, players, and everyone who makes this such a special place.”

The Red Sox finished 92-70 in the regular season in 2021. They beat the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card game and the Tampa Bay Rays in the Division Series before falling to the Astros in six games in the ALCS.

“Alex’s leadership of our staff and our players was critical to all that we accomplished in 2021,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “Along with the entire Red Sox front office, I am excited for many years of continued partnership as we work together to bring another World Series trophy to Fenway Park.”

Cora is 284-202 as Red Sox manager. His .584 winning percentage is the highest in club history among the 19 people who have managed the franchise for at least 400 games.

–Field Level Media

