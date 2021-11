Jeans don’t just disappear at the end of their life, but if they’re designed with circularity in mind, they can come close. Frame recently debuted its first range of biodegradable jeans. The collection includes fabrics from Italian denim mill Candiani, which features plant-based Coreva Stretch Technology that wraps organic cotton around a natural rubber core. By replacing the common synthetic and petrol-based elastomers—which are detrimental to the environment—with a natural component, the fabric is able to maintain its sustainable qualities without sacrificing its elasticity and recovery properties. When paired with Candiani’s signature microplastics-free dyeing process, the fabrics are degradable, meaning they can be...

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO