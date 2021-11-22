Belhaven University accepts invitation to USA South Conference

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Belhaven University leaders announced the college will join the USA South Conference for the fall semester of 2022.

The USA South Conference features 19 NCAA Division III institutions in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.

Belhaven has been a member of the American Southwest Conference since 2015. The school also began NCAA competition in 2015 and gained full membership and championship access during the 2019-2020 year.

The school currently has 17 intercollegiate athletics programs including baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field and volleyball.

“Joining the USA South groups Belhaven with a league of schools that all share similar characteristics – private institutions, commitment to prioritizing academics, balanced quality athletic programs and located closer to us in the Southeast region,” said Belhaven President Dr. Roger Parrott.

