POLL ALERT: Purdue jumps to No. 3 behind Gonzaga, UCLA in Top 25, then Kansas, Duke; Arizona, Seton Hall, BYU, Xavier in

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
The Oklahoma Sooners dropped their second game of the season on Saturday night at the hands of their most hated rival. However, Spencer Rattler was all college football fans could talk about after the game. Rattler was replaced by Caleb Williams early on in the 2021 season and never won...
On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
College football chaos is here during rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State, a result that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
For a team expected to compete for a College Football Playoff berth this season, Texas A&M's lackluster 8-4 finish following Saturday night's 27-24 loss to LSU is a tough pill to swallow for coach Jimbo Fisher. Fisher received plenty of criticism from the press after the game. "Disappointed. It was...
Tempers were high near the end of the Oregon State-Oregon rivalry game Saturday, with several players involved in a fight in the fourth quarter. Flags and fists were flying as both benches cleared and received unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. One Beavers player was even ejected for his role in the incident....
The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
Dave Aranda’s stance on leaving Baylor is becoming clear. Aranda is in his second season as Baylor’s head coach and has the Bears at 9-2. That’s a major turnaround from their 2-7 record a season ago. Thanks to his success this year, buttressed by the way his defense shut down...
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
Morgantown, West Virginia – Senior running back Leddie Brown has almost certainly played his final game for the West Virginia Mountaineers. Brown, who rushed for 156 yards against Kansas in the team’s final regular season game, will go down in West Virginia history as one of the greatest running backs in program history.
Michigan winning The Game over Ohio State has massive implications in the next College Football Playoff Rankings. For the first time in a decade, the Michigan football team has beaten arch-rival Ohio State on the gridiron. Not only will the Wolverines be playing in their first Big Ten Championship game...
Fans of the Auburn Tigers are down bad right now. Especially this one. After the Tigers’ four-overtime Iron Bowl loss, SEC on CBS cameras panned to a forlorn fan of the home team trying to absorb what just happened. The picture quickly went viral. Despite struggling for most of the...
Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops brought a flamethrower to a discussion about the Sooners’ rivalry with Oklahoma State. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State occupy the same region, so their rivalry is backed in. The problem is it hasn’t exactly been competitive over the years. The Sooners’ rivalry with Texas has...
Halfway through the fourth quarter, it’s been one of the more memorable battles between Ohio State and Michigan. While the on-field action action has been enjoyed by most (unless you reside in Columbus) some are taking aim at FOX’s broadcast. Throughout the afternoon, viewers have grown frustrated by the lack of replays.
The Big Ten championship is set and it’s exactly what everyone predicted coming into the season. Alright, maybe not. But it’s what we have following a wild college football Saturday. The Michigan Wolverines finally got past hated rival Ohio State 42-27 and Iowa kind of backed in after two straight...
The latest AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes Sunday after one of the wildest rivalry weekends in recent memory, highlighted by Michigan's thrilling win over Ohio State, Alabama's escape at Auburn in four overtimes and Oklahoma State's win over Oklahoma. Georgia has received all 62 first-place votes for several weeks and that is not going to change after the Bulldogs took care of business at Georgia Tech, 45-0, to move to 12-0 heading into the SEC Championship.
The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
