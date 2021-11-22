ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon is discounting the second-gen Echo Buds by $50 today

By Steven Parker
Neowin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Amazon is discounting the second-gen Echo Buds by 42%, which lets you procure them in Black or Glacier White for just $69.99, which is a saving of $50 off the $119.99 list price of these earbuds which only launched in the U.S. in April. Compared to the first-gen...

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

