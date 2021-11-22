ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gift Award-Winning Whiskeys and an Interactive Whiskey Mentoring Experience

By Men's Journal editors
 6 days ago
Courtesy Image

This article was produced in partnership with Heaven’s Door

Whiskey is a great gift for a friend or family member. Present it to whoever’s hosting a holiday party and you’ll be praised all night long. After all, who wouldn’t want a bottle of nuanced, delicious whiskey? Even better is three bottles providing an intriguing variety. The good folks at Heaven’s Door recently introduced what it calls the Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection.

Bob Dylan’s highly awarded whiskey, Heaven’s Door makes gifting foolproof by giving you exactly this.

The collection is a real show-stopper and is sure to appeal to the whiskey lovers in your life—both aficionados and novices alike. The box itself is like a piece of art that brings forth memories of opening classic vinyl albums. But instead of music, they’ll be treated to whiskey in this unique collection. All good things come in threes. Why shouldn’t whiskey?

Courtesy Image

The collection features the brand’s three award-winning expressions: Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Double Barrel Whiskey, and Straight Rye Whiskey, each in 200ml bottles. Like a flight of high-quality whiskeys, this lets you try them all before grabbing a full-sized bottle of your favorite—or all three, if you can’t decide.

If you didn’t know it already, on top of changing the music landscape with songs like “Tangled Up In Blue” and “Blowin’ In The Wind,” Dylan is also an accomplished artist. Each bottle in the Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection (as well as every other expression from the brand) features the welded iron gate artwork the legendary singer crafts at his studio, Black Buffalo Ironworks, in Malibu, California.

While Bob Dylan is the inspiration for the brand, Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry is the man in charge of sourcing and blending whiskeys to create these memorable, award-winning whiskeys.

Courtesy Image

Here are the three expressions included:

Heaven’s Door Straight Bourbon Whiskey

The brand’s flagship expression, this bourbon is 92 proof and aged in charred American oak barrels for at least six years. This results in a very mellow, complex bourbon with notes of singed wood, dried cherries, vanilla beans, clover honey, and buttery caramel. The finish is warming, dry, and ends with a nice mix of spice and corn sweetness.

Heaven’s Door Double Barrel Whiskey

This 100-proof gem is a bold blend of three different whiskeys (two bourbon mash whiskeys and a straight rye) that are aged for a minimum of six years in charred American oak casks. This results in a bold, rich, memorable whiskey with notes of candied orange peels, sticky toffee, dried fruits, and subtle baking spices. It all ends with a warming, dry finish of butterscotch and a hint of pepper.

Heaven’s Door Straight Rye Whiskey

This 92-proof rye will give your holidays a much-needed kick. It’s aged for at least seven years in American oak casks before being finished in toasted oak cigar barrels from Vosges, France. The extra finishing adds complexity to this unique expression loaded with flavors like toasted marshmallow, buttery caramel, wood char, and cracked black pepper. It culminates with a belly-warming combination of caramel and a kick of spicy rye.

It’s great as a gift for that adventurous whiskey fan in your life—or yourself. Either way, it’s like getting three different top whiskeys for the price of one.

Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection Made Better With Interactive Whiskey Mentoring Session

The Trilogy Collection isn’t the only news coming from Heaven’s Door. Led by Bourbon Pursuit’s Kenny Coleman and Heaven’s Door Master Blender Ryan Perry, the brand is also launching an interactive whiskey mentoring event featuring the collection for anyone looking to learn more about the specifics of American whiskey while detailing the different styles, techniques, and histories of each.

In the interactive session, participants will also take part in a virtual tasting of Heaven’s Door Trilogy as well as a question and answer session discussing the various flavors and the aging processes, finishes, and ingredients used. It will be designed as a casual, open session where whiskey fans can engage with professionals to broaden their expertise as well as their palates. Sessions will take place on January 20 and 27 for free. Follow Heaven’s Door on Instagram to learn how to join in on this unique experience.

Heaven’s Door Trilogy Collection, $59; reservebar.com

