DeSantis' administration says funds will begin reaching families Wednesday. More than two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration adhered to the wishes of elected officials, advocacy groups, and food banks by applying for $820 million in outstanding federal child food aid, one of his opponents in next year’s gubernatorial election is asking where the money has gone and is prodding him to again apply for further funding available to the state.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO