ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Nash Bridges: USA Network Previews Don Johnson & Cheech Marin Reunion Movie (Watch)

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNash Bridges fans received more intel on the USA Network film featuring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. The duo is together again twenty years after their show aired on CBS. In the reunion movie, Johnson and Marin are...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Johnson reboots 'Bridges' for USA

Don Johnson's career has been motoring along since “Nash Bridges,” but now, they're together again. Although his work has been marked lately by such ventures as NBC's “Kenan” (in which he'll continue in its upcoming second season) and the hit movie “Knives Out,” the veteran actor followed his trendsetting “Miami Vice” run with another long-running show, about the exploits of a self-styled San Francisco police detective. It's the same character in a new age – still driving a classic Barracuda – as Johnson returns in a new “Nash Bridges” movie that USA Network debuts Saturday.
MOVIES
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Gaga & Bennett, the Return of Nash Bridges and Annie Live!

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of November 26 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Walker' Star Surprises With Exit From The CW Series After Season 2

Walker star Lindsey Morgan surprisingly announced her decision to leave The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot in the middle of Season 2 for personal reasons. The new season started Thursday night, and Morgan will continue appearing in several more episodes as a series regular. The date of her last episode was not announced. Morgan played Micki Ramirez, the partner of Jared Padelecki's Cordell Walker.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Johnson
Person
Bonnie Somerville
Person
Cheech Marin
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 14? Has the CBS Action Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, the NCIS: Los Angeles TV show stars Chris O’Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney. The action drama centers on the LA-based NCIS division charged with apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to United States security. Special Agent “G” Callen (O’Donnell) is a chameleon who infiltrates the criminal underworld and his partner, Special Agent Sam Hanna (J), is a former Navy SEAL. The team includes Operational Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange (Hunt); Special Agent Kensi Blye (Ruah), the exceptionally bright daughter of a slain Marine; Marty Deeks (Olsen), a seasoned LAPD undercover detective; Middle East specialist and cryptologist Fatima Namazi (Rahimi); and former FBI Agent Devin Rountree (Castille). Working with the team while keeping them on their toes is Retired Admiral Hollis Kilbride (McRaney). Armed with the latest in high-tech gear, this tight-knit unit is regularly sent into life-threatening situations and relies on each other to do what is necessary to protect national interests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles....
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Call Me Kat: Season Two; FOX Premiere to Feature Blossom Cast Reunion (Watch)

Blossom fans are in for a treat when Call Me Kat returns for its second season on FOX. Joey Lawrence, Jenna Von Oÿ, and Michael Stroyanov are joining Mayim Bialik for the season premiere in January. In the story, the trio (playing themselves) will visit Louisville for a celebrity golf tournament, and Kat will attend to see them because they were on her favorite show growing up, per The Wrap.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Tony Bennett with Lady Gaga ‘One Last Time,’ ‘Waltons’ and ‘Nash Bridges’ Movies, ‘Hot Zone’ Anthrax Scare, Harry Potter Trivia Challenge, ‘Succession’ Birthday Bash

Tony Bennett wows them one last time in a farewell concert alongside Lady Gaga. A new cast revives The Waltons in a 50th-anniversary Homecoming movie. Don Johnson and Cheech Marin reprise their roles in a Nash Bridges movie. A new Hot Zone limited series revisits the post-9/11 panic of an anthrax bioterror scare. A lavish trivia contest marks the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film. A shattering episode of HBO’s Succession plays out at Kendall’s 40th birthday bash.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Network#Tv Insider#The Usa Network#Cbs
thecinemaholic.com

Is Nash Bridges Based on a True Story?

CBS’ buddy-cop drama ‘Nash Bridges,’ created by Carlton Cuse, revolves around long-time friends Nash Bridges (Don Johnson) and Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin) who are cops in the Special Investigations Unit of the San Francisco Police Department. The series follows Bridges and Dominguez as they use their brilliant brains and penchant for breaking rules to track down the city’s most wanted criminals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

Bel-Air: Peacock Teases Fresh Prince Drama Series (Watch)

Bel-Air is coming to Peacock in 2022, and the streaming service is now giving their viewers a look at the dramatic re-imagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom. Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones star in the drama reboot.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

10 Stars Who Appeared on the Original ‘Nash Bridges’

Don Johnson is bringing back his San Francisco sleuth for “one last assignment” in USA’s Nash Bridges, a TV movie based on the 1990s CBS police procedural of the same name. “I thought, especially during this time, it can bring some joy and action,” the actor told TV Insider earlier...
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Fantasy Island: Season Two; John Gabriel Rodriquez Promoted to FOX Series Regular

Fantasy Island fans will see more of Javier during season two of the series. John Gabriel Rodriquez is now a series regular on the FOX drama, reports Deadline. His character is in charge of getting the guests to and from the island. “Rugged, handsome, and charismatic, Javier (Rodriquez) is Fantasy Island’s head of transport – a pilot, mechanic, and jack of all trades. While the island provides Javier refuge, as with everything else it offers, it may come at the price of a reckoning.”
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: 4400 Taps Original Star, Kal Penn's FX Comedy Pilot and More

The CW is recruiting one of the original 4400 for its reboot: Patrick John Flueger, who played returnee Shawn Farrell on the USA Network drama, will guest-star as Caleb, a charismatic figure from one of the 4400’s past, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, original series co-creator Scott Peters will direct an upcoming episode of the update. Airing Mondays at 9/8c, the CW drama follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years and are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened...
TV SERIES
Kenosha News.com

TV highlights for Saturday, Nov. 27: 'Nash Bridges' is back in TV movie

Fit, trim and charming as ever, Don Johnson reprises his role as a rule-breaking San Francisco cop. He’s first seen cracking wise with his sidekick (Cheech Marin) before becoming embroiled in a gun battle with bad guys in the middle of a traffic jam that results in the explosion of a gasoline truck. And yes, he’s still driving his vintage Barracuda convertible.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Nash Bridges’ Movie Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

The buddy cop duo of Don Johnson and Cheech Marin returns in the rebooted “Nash Bridges.” This two-hour USA Network film brings back Johnson and Marin as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez, investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit. You can watch “Nash Bridges” live on USA Network this Saturday, November 27, at 9 PM ET.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TVLine

Law & Order Revival: Anthony Anderson to Return as Bernard, Hugh Dancy Cast

Det. Kevin Bernard is back on the case. Anthony Anderson has joined Law & Order‘s upcoming revival at NBC, reprising the role he played on the flagship series, TVLine has learned. We hear that Anderson will be back for just one season of the procedural. In other very significant casting news, Hugh Dancy (Hannibal, The Path) is joining the continuation as an assistant district attorney. The continuation, which will be Season 21 of Dick Wolf’s original L&O series, will premiere on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8/7c. Spinoffs Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime will follow at 9 and 10 pm, respectively. Law & Order...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Finding Magic Mike: HBO Max Teases Premiere of Competition Series (Watch)

Finding Magic Mike is coming soon to HBO Max, and the streaming service has now released a teaser and a premiere date. It’s a reality competition series inspired by the Magic Mike films starring Channing Tatum. The actor serves as an executive producer on the series. Adam Rodriguez, Alison Faulk,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy