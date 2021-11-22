ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Union group says U.S. should reject Amazon’s plan to buy MGM

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Four big unions, including the Service Employees International Union and the Teamsters, urged the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday to oppose Amazon.com’s plan to buy Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, saying it would reduce competition in the streaming video market. Amazon announced the $8.45 billion deal in May,...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

France’s CGT union calls for Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday

PARIS (Reuters) – One of France’s top labour union, CGT, called for Amazon workers in the country to go on strike to coincide with Black Friday discount shopping sales, joining labour protests against the company planned in other European countries. German union Verdi on Wednesday called on employees to strike...
BUSINESS
HRmagazine.co.uk

Amazon dismisses union’s health and safety claims

The GMB union, which uncovered the statistic through a Freedom of Information request, also revealed that ambulance callouts to Amazon warehouses in the past five years have been most frequent in November, as demand booms before Christmas. An Amazon spokesperson said: "Once again, our critics are using incomplete information that's...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Union Workers#Reuters#Amazon Com#Svod#The United Farmworkers#Bureau Of Competition#Retail
SPY

The 20 Best Gifts for Men You Should Always Buy on Amazon

Looking for the best gifts for men on Amazon? We’ve got you. Whether it’s for a birthday, Christmas or just because, finding the right gift for a guy can be a time-consuming process. What’s right for one person isn’t necessarily going to be right for someone else, so a little extra thinking can be required. However, one of the handiest things to know when picking a successful gift is knowing exactly what said person is into. Oh, and it also helps knowing you have access to the best gifts for men on Amazon. What makes Amazon a standout choice for finding gifts...
NFL
Fremont Tribune

Crypto group loses bid to buy U.S. constitution

A crowd-funded bid by cryptocurrency enthusiasts to buy a rare copy of the U.S. constitution fell short on Thursday after the document sold to another buyer for $43.2 million. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
MARKETS
KRON4 News

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
energynews.us

EV funds should help underserved communities first, groups say

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: A coalition of influential energy groups release guiding principles for the equitable buildout of electric vehicle charging stations under the new federal infrastructure law. (E&E News) ALSO:. • At a meeting of North American leaders tomorrow, Canada and Mexico are expected to oppose proposed tax credits that would...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
insideradio.com

SBS Says Cox Request To Delay Spinoffs Should Be Rejected, So It Can Buy Orlando FM.

Spanish Broadcasting System is asking the Federal Communications Commission to reject a petition filed by Cox Media Group seeking an additional year to find buyers for stations in Tampa and Orlando. Cox has said the deal market collapsed during COVID, making it nearly impossible to strike a deal without a “rush fire sale.” But SBS says it has put an offer on the table for CHR “Power 95.3” WPYO Orlando and an extension is “unwarranted and should not be granted.” And SBS says the failure to sell the station during the past two years has nothing to do with the pandemic or market conditions, but rather “inaction” by Cox that it argues “stands in contrast to the public interest in eliminating the violation of the local radio ownership limits.”
ECONOMY
American Banker

Community groups demand hearings on U.S. Bank-Union Bank deal

Community groups have begun negotiating with U.S. Bancorp over mortgage assistance and payouts to financial nonprofits under an investment deal that would grease the rails for the company’s pending acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. People involved in the talks expect the eventual price tag to exceed the $88 billion commitment...
ECONOMY
Digital Trends

Should you buy an Amazon Echo on Black Friday 2021?

It’s coming: Black Friday weekend is the time of year when people start thinking about adding exciting new smart devices to their homes. We’ve heard plenty of questions about Amazon’s Echo brand and if it’s worth shopping for. These smart speakers and smart displays bring the voice assistant Alexa to your house and allow for all kinds of innovative smart home management.
ELECTRONICS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy