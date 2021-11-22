Union group says U.S. should reject Amazon’s plan to buy MGM

Spanish Broadcasting System is asking the Federal Communications Commission to reject a petition filed by Cox Media Group seeking an additional year to find buyers for stations in Tampa and Orlando. Cox has said the deal market collapsed during COVID, making it nearly impossible to strike a deal without a “rush fire sale.” But SBS says it has put an offer on the table for CHR “Power 95.3” WPYO Orlando and an extension is “unwarranted and should not be granted.” And SBS says the failure to sell the station during the past two years has nothing to do with the pandemic or market conditions, but rather “inaction” by Cox that it argues “stands in contrast to the public interest in eliminating the violation of the local radio ownership limits.”

ECONOMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO