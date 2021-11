West Virginia's offense did score points on three consecutive possessions last week and touchdowns on back-to-back drives. But WVU also finished with 17 points in a 17-point loss to Kansas State. That pushed the team total to 20 points in the two losses that followed two wins that saw the Mountaineers score 29 and 38 points. The 20 total points contained a stretch of 20 straight possessions without a touchdown. The peaks and valleys on that side of the ball, with one outnumbering the other, have frustrated players, coaches and supporters throughout the season, and WVU will need more ups than downs Saturday for the noon ESPN2 game against Texas. Both teams are 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the big 12, but Texas has scored 121 more points -- 20 more touchdowns! -- and amassed 621 more yards than the Mountaineers.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO