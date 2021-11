Well, the Deacs didn’t do so great this weekend. Wake’s first conference loss of the season was a pretty ugly beat down by the Clemson Tigers on the road in South Carolina. Wake will have to bounce back quickly, as next week’s game against Boston College will be for the Atlantic Division crown. As always, it’s time to completely overreact to everything we saw in the Wake game and the rest of college football this weekend. Please keep in mind that these are just the opinions of a fan who doesn’t really know that much about the sport of football and likes to complain.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO