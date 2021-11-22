6 children hurt in parade crash in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on Interstate 94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels. The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident. More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday 6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO