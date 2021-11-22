ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

6 children hurt in parade crash in critical condition

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — At least six children injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee are listed in critical condition. Waukesha police say that...

abc17news.com

People

4 Dead, 11-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Small Plane Crash on Lake Michigan's Beaver Island

Four people have reportedly died, and one child is in critical condition, following a small plane crash that occurred on Michigan's Beaver Island. On Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m. local time, the plane crash occurred on the island in Lake Michigan, resulting in the deaths of the pilot and three other passengers, the Associated Press reported, citing the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman shot multiple times, taken to hospital in critical condition; SUV she was in crashes into apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman inside a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building was shot multiple times on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Cedar Springs Drive when they were told someone had fired into a vehicle. Arriving officers […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CBS Minnesota

Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Rollover In Douglas County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Douglas County Saturday. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-94 around 12:21 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2012 Ford Expedition was headed east on Interstate 94, west of Highway 79, when the vehicle went airborne and rolled before coming to stop on its wheels. The passenger, 69-year-old Russ Anthony Lovaasen suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver, 73-year-old Tim Larry Lovaasen suffered non-life threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday 6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Thief in Critical Condition after Crashing Stolen Car into Newark Home

NEWARK, N.J. - The driver of a stolen car was left in critical condition after crashing into a home in Newark early Thanksgiving morning, starting a fire. According to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara, the theft turned critical just before 4 am on Ferry Street, where the impact of the crash caused the wreckage to spark.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sandusky Register

2 hurt in Saturday crash

PORTAGE TWP. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Sandusky post is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash taking place just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Ohio 2 near mile marker 25 in Ottawa County. A report alleges what happened:. • Two cars, a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and a 2012 Volvo...
SANDUSKY, OH
abc17news.com

Wellington man killed after struck by car

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 65-year-old Wellington man is dead after being struck by a car in Wellington. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was reported at 6:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 160 in Wellington. KWCH-TV reports a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on the inside lane when it hit a man who was running from north to south. The Highway Patrol identified the man who was killed as Chuck E. Flynn of Wellington. The driver and two passengers in the car were not seriously injured.
WELLINGTON, MO
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash at Tropicana Avenue, Koval Lane

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries following a vehicle crash early Monday morning. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the area of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane about 1:43 a.m. to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car. According to video footage collected at the scene, a 2017 Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound on E. Tropicana Avenue near Koval Lane with a green traffic signal. Police said a group of pedestrians were crossing north to south on Tropicana Avenue in the crosswalk against the walk signal.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bristol Press

Southington man in critical condition after serious car crash

SOUTHINGTON -- A local man is in critical condition following a car crash Sunday evening. Police on Monday identified the victim as 59-year-old Jeffrey Lee, of Dunham Street. Police said he was left in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in the crash. Police said the accident was reported around...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
L.A. Weekly

2 Children Hurt after Crash Involving Deputy on Poway Road [Poway, CA]

Poway Crash Involving Sheriff’s Vehicle Left Two Children Injured. According to the investigators, the sheriff’s vehicle and a Nissan Rogue collided at the intersection of Poway Road and Community Road. In addition, the authorities also pointed out that the Nissan Driver is a 28-year-old woman. Subsequently, two of the five...
POWAY, CA
WSJM

Cassopolis Man Hurt In Crash

A Cassopolis man is being treated at Lakeland Hospital Niles for injuries he suffered in a crash Saturday night in Cass County’s Howard Township. Deputies say 45-year-old Darrell White was driving a Ford F-150 and he and 25-year-old Damien Brown Jr. of Dowagiac sideswiped each other on M-60. Brown was treated and released at the scene. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol and drugs don’t appear to have been factors, and it’s not known if the men were buckled up. The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CASS COUNTY, MI

